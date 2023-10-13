Ahead of the Mizoram state Assembly election, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be visiting poll-bound state on October 16.

As per sources, Rahul Gandhi will be in the state for two days.

Speaking to the media, AICC Media Coordinator & Mizoram In-charge, Mathew Anthony said, "Rahul Gandhi is very happy to visit Mizoram on the 16-18 October. On October 16, Rahul Gandhi will be interacting and walking along with the people of Mizoram from the Chandmari junction to the Treasury Bhawan to spread the message of love, peace and secularism for the prospective growth of the country as well as the state of Mizoram."

Further, the AICC leader also claimed that Rahul Gandhi will return to Delhi on October 18, 2023, after attending a press conference in the morning hours at the Aizwal Press Club.



Also Read: Mizoram elections: Political parties, NGO, student bodies request ECI to change poll counting date

Meanwhile, in a unanimous decision, the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), representing various political parties, student groups, and NGOs in Mizoram, has formally requested the Election Commission of India (ECI) to reconsider the date of poll counting for the upcoming Mizoram State Legislative Assembly election scheduled for Sunday, December 3.

A letter jointly signed by the Presidents of major political parties in Mizoram, including AAP, BJP, MNF, MPCC, PC, ZNP, and ZPM, along with prominent NGOs such as CYMA, MUP, MHIP, MSU, and MZP, was sent to the Chief Election Commissioner, Shri Rajiv Kumar, on behalf of the Mizoram community.

The letter, dated October 11, 2023, highlights the deep-rooted religious and cultural significance of Sundays in Mizoram, where nearly 90% of the population practices Christianity. As Sundays are regarded as sacred days for the people of Mizoram, it is customary for them to dedicate this day exclusively to religious worship. No official programs or business activities are conducted on Sundays in the state.