Mizoram BJP spokesperson K Laldinthara on August 1 said that no one can form government in the state with the saffron party.

He said this during a press conference in Mizoram's Aizawl.

''The MNF Party, which is now in power, is a member of the Northeast Democratic Alliance (NEDA), and religious parties like ZPM and others are attempting to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA),'' Laldinthara claimed.

He further said with this development it is evident that without the BJP there will be no government in Mizoram, regardless of who wins more seats in the future election.

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