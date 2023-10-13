The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed prominent party leader and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju as the election in-charge for the forthcoming Mizoram election, according to an official statement released on Friday.

Additionally, Yanthungo Patton, the Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland, and the party's National General Secretary Anil Antony have been designated as election co-incharges.

Ahead of the Mizoram state Assembly election, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be visiting poll-bound state on October 16.



Also Read: Mizoram election 2023: Rahul Gandhi likely to visit poll-bound state on October 16

As per sources, Rahul Gandhi will be in the state for two days.

Speaking to the media, AICC Media Coordinator & Mizoram In-charge, Mathew Anthony said, "Rahul Gandhi is very happy to visit Mizoram on the 16-18 October. On October 16, Rahul Gandhi will be interacting and walking along with the people of Mizoram from the Chandmari junction to the Treasury Bhawan to spread the message of love, peace and secularism for the prospective growth of the country as well as the state of Mizoram."

Further, the AICC leader also claimed that Rahul Gandhi will return to Delhi on October 18, 2023, after attending a press conference in the morning hours at the Aizwal Press Club.

On the otherhand, the saffron party has appointed Jatinder Pal Malhotra as the President of the Chandigarh BJP, further reinforcing its organisational structure.