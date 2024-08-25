In view of the global outbreak of monkey pox, the Health Directorate Officials under Mizoram Health Department established a Core Committee on Mpox.

The meeting last Friday stated that there will be various committee groups under the Core Committee and the State Level Committee under the coordination of higher authority.

At the meeting, Dr. Vanlalrengpuia, the State Nodal Officer of IDSP gave a presentation on the increase in M.Pox cases in various countries, its prevention and treatment and preparedness. The SNO said that India has not yet reported any cases of the virus, but due to easy glabal accessibility, it is not known when the virus will have its impact in the country and hence we should be prepared for any events.

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The State lone medical college the Zoram Medical College (ZMC) has been declared as a Sentinel Site by the ICMR. It has been selected among the 28 best laboratories in India. ZMC has already implemented the plan since December 2023, and in addition to ZMC, Civil Hospital, Lunglei is expected to be used as a sentinel site.

The Health Departmenthad also issued a clarification about the rumours on social media claiming that a girl from Siaha town has been infected with Mpox.

They affirmed that the girl had Chicken Pox with Secondary infection and was admitted to LCMC Lawngtlai on August 13 and was discharged on August 20.

The health department had requested the public not to spread rumours on social media or create panic among the public.