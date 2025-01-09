In a significant step toward empowering widows and safeguarding their rights, Mizoram's Social Welfare & Tribal Affairs, Women and Child Development Minister Lalrinpuii inaugurated the 'Widow Cell' on Thursday, January 9 at her office. This initiative positions Mizoram among the select Indian states to adopt such a progressive measure.



The establishment of the Widow Cell aligns with the National Human Rights Commission's (NHRC) recommendation urging governments at the central, state, and union territory levels to create dedicated cells for widows. These cells, integrated into the One Stop Centers in each district, aim to ensure the protection and welfare of widows across the state.



Minister Lalrinpuii emphasized that the Widow Cell seeks to enhance existing welfare initiatives and devise comprehensive plans for widows' futures. She underscored the importance of widows' care as a collective responsibility, both nationally and within communities. The Widow Cell is envisioned as a vital tool to safeguard widows' rights, provide solace, and offer guidance to those in need.



The Widow Cell’s objectives include providing skill development training for unemployed widows, disseminating information about government welfare schemes, offering psychological counseling tailored to individual needs, and delivering legal support to uphold their rights under the law.





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