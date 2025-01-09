The Government of Sikkim has issued a health advisory regarding Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) following reports of a rise in severe acute respiratory illness cases in China linked to the virus. A high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary with the Health and Family Welfare Department was held on January 7 to assess the threat and review the state's preparedness.



HMPV, first identified in 2001 in the Netherlands, is known to cause mild respiratory illnesses but can lead to severe cases in vulnerable groups, such as immunocompromised individuals. The virus spreads through close contact, coughing, sneezing, handshakes, or contaminated surfaces. Common symptoms include cough, fever, runny nose, sore throat and shortness of breath.



Citizens have been asked to take preventive measures such as frequent hand washing using the SUMAN-K method, practicing proper cough and sneeze etiquette, cleaning contaminated surfaces and avoiding close contact with symptomatic individuals.



Health officials have assured the public that robust surveillance systems are in place and there is no indication of unusual trends or severe outbreaks in India. Citizens have been asked to follow preventive measures and seek medical advice if symptoms appear.



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