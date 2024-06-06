The Excise and Narcotics Department of Mizoram on Wednesday seized 985 grams of heroin at three localities of Aizawl.

At Durtlang North locality, 131 grams were seized from the possession of a 35-year-old lady, Lalbuatsaihi.

From the possession of Lalmuansanga (23), 775 grams were seized at Hunthar locality, while at Chhinga Veng locality, 79 grams were seized from the possession of a 43-year-old man named Lalsangliana.

All three individuals apprehended have been booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985 and were produced to the Judge, Special Court (NDPS Act) on Thursday.

The Excise and Narcotics Department did not mention the market price of the heroin seized.



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