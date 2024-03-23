The Excise and Narcotics Department on Saturday seized Methamphetamine in the Champhai district.

The Excise and Narcotics Department seize 10.100 kgs (1,01,000 tablets) of Methamphetamine between Bulfekzawl and Sesih villages of Champhai district from the possessions of K. Lala (44) s/o Vanlalrawna, Bairabi and Roluahpuia (32) s/o Lalenga, Bairabi of Kolasib District.



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A Mahindra XUV 500 Car bearing registration number MZ01Z-4299, that was used for carrying the drugs was also seized.

Both the apprehended individuals have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and were immediately produced in court.