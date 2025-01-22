Officials from the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics (END) Department stated that in 2024, their department earned a revenue of Rs. 2,37,03,744 from fines, confiscation, and other receipts.

They also reported that 48 foreigners were arrested in connection with the smuggling of drugs and alcohol.

A sum of Rs. 1,86,89,504 was made from foreign liquor and spirit; Rs. 49,69,240 from fines and confiscation; and Rs. 45,000 from other receipts.

During 2024, the END seized 46.680 kgs of heroin, 140.839 kgs of methamphetamine, 578.592 kgs of ganja, and 615.130 kgs of cough syrup/codeine.



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Under the Mizoram Liquor Prohibition (MLP) Act of 2019, the department in 2024 seized 59,694.420 litres of locally made liquor, 3,662.400 litres of BEDC or Myanmar-made liquor, 29,856 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL)- 13,578 bottles of 750 ml, 6,101 bottles of 375 ml, and 11,605 bottles of 180 ml.

They also seized 1,08,411 tins of illegal hooch being made with 608 tin materials, 188 kgs of yeast, 298 bottles and 21,902 cans of beer, 15 foreign wine bottles and 55,181.300 litres of illegal fruit wine. They also seized 142 vehicles in connection to the transportation of this prohibited liquor.

Furthermore, the END in 2024 arrested 739 individuals under the NDPS Act, 1985; 5587 individuals under MLP Act, 2019, and 526 individuals under the Mizoram Excise act, 1973.