The Mizoram government has expressed its interest in hosting the National Games in 2032.

During a meeting in New Delhi, Mizoram Sports Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar informed Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju about the state's willingness to host the event, according to an official statement.

Hmar also mentioned that Mizoram is preparing athletes to participate in the 2036 Olympics. A sports conclave was held in Aizawl on June 13-14 for this purpose.



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Hmar, who also oversees labour, employment, skill development, and entrepreneurship, requested Rijiju to include skill development schemes for minorities.

Rijiju assured Hmar that he would explore opportunities to include sports development and skill development schemes for Mizoram under the Minority Affairs ministry.

He also discussed the matter with Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma.