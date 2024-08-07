The swine deaths in Mizoram caused by African Swine Fever reached 9090 on Wednesday, with 128 pigs reported dead and 215 culled today, August 7.

The total number of pigs culled since January 2024 is recorded at 16841 across the state.

On Wednesday, the Aizawl district recorded the highest number of ASF deaths with 56 pigs reported dead, while the Serchhip district recorded 72 culled pigs.



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According to officials from the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, 201 villages/localities across the State have been infected by the swine flu.

Department officials said the resurgence of the ASF outbreak has been continuing since 2021. They added that the flu is prevalent in warm monsoon weather.

The Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department stated that 33,417 pigs died due to ASF in 2021, 12,795 in 2022 and 1,039 in 2023