A huge amount of fake Indian currency notes have been seized in the neighbouring state of Mizoram. Based on confidential information, Champhai police raided and seized fake currency notes worth Rs 8,52,500 in Jaglang in Champhai on Wednesday, December 29.

A total of 1705 fake notes were seize during the raid.

Five persons have been arrested along with fake notes. The arrested persons have been identified as Laltlanjova (38), Lalnunjauva (25), Lalhriat Puia (27), Lalthang Maoia (24) and Rosang Juala (38).

Mentionably, in a major crackdown, Kanhmun Police on December 21 seized one vehicle carrying sand and recovered 37.1 kgs of Ganja buried in the load in the Mamit district of Mizoram.

Further inquiry revealed that the Ganja was procured from Assam’s Karimganj. Two accused identified as driver Rohen Lalchhanhima (27) of ITI Veng, Aizawl, and Margona Reang (32) of Medilicherra, Karimganj Dist

A case has been registered in the Kanhmun Police Station under section 21(C) ND&PS Act r/w 34 IPC for further investigation.

Earlier on December 13, Assam Police recovered 23.640 kg of Ganja and apprehended three persons in connection with the matter in the state's Kamrup district.

Acting on a specific input, a team of Kamrup police led by Officer-in-charge (OC) Rangia Police station conducted a search operation at the house of a person named Khairul Islam of Balagaon and recovered 23.640 kg of suspected ganja.

Also read : Mizoram Police seize 37.1 kg of Ganja from sand-carrying truck; 2 held