A total of five prisoners on April 18 escaped from Lunglei jail located in Sazakawn in Mizoram.

As per jail authorities, three convicted prisoners were among those who escaped from the jail.

The inmates escaped at around 2 AM this morning by breaking the wall of the prison toilet. The inmates were in the ward until 1:30 AM when the jail officials were on rounds.

There is a total of 40 inmates in the ward of which five managed to flee from jail.

The inmates were identified as Lalchawimawia, 24 years old, from Tahan, Myanmar, who has a murder case for killing a lady in 2021; Lalbawihliana, 27 years old; Dokapthanga, 26 years old, both from Zokhawthar, Haudeuhchhin, 25 years old, from Tlangnuam Champhai; and Vanneihthanga, 38 years old, from Leisen, Myanmar.

Meanwhile, the police have formed a special team to arrest the escaped inmates.

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