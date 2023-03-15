Assam Rifles on March 15 seized 60 boxes of illegal foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 90 lakh at Champai's Zokhawthar by the Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector.

The seizure was made after a combined team of Assam Rifles and Customs Department, Champhai carried out the operation.

As per police, the approximate cost of the recovered foreign-origin Cigarettes is Rs 90 lakh.

''The seized consignment was handed over to the customs department, Champhai on March 14, 2023, for further legal proceedings,'' Assam Rifles said in an official statement on March 15.

On March 12, in another such successful operation carried out by a team of Assam Rifles, foreign liquor worth Rs. 6.48 lakhs was seized in the general area of Melbuk, Champhai District.

Acting on specific information, the Assam Rifles team recovered the items, which were found dumped in the area with no individual found nearby.

The approximate cost of the recovered foreign liquor is Rs. 6,48,000/- (Six lakh forty-eight thousand ).

This successful operation by Assam Rifles serves as a strong message against the illegal smuggling of foreign-origin liquor into the region and the Customs Department in Champhai is frequently investigating and taking action against those involved in this illegal activity.

Also read: Mizoram: Assam Rifles seize foreign origin liquor worth Rs. 6.48 lakh in Champhai