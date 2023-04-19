Assam Rifles on April 18 seized 351 cases of foreign origin liquor worth Rs 12,83,600 and 51 cases of foreign origin cigarettes worth Rs 76.5 lakh in Champhai District, Mizoram.



The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Customs Department, Champhai based on specific information.

Approximate cost of the recovered foreign origin liquor and cigarettes is stated to be Rs 99.3 lakh.

The seized consignment was handed over to the custom department.

An investigation has begun to ascertain further links to the seizure.





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