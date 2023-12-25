In a successful operation, Assam Rifles along with Customs Preventive Force Champhai, recovered 109 cases of foreign origin Cigarettes worth Rupees 2.38 crore in the general area of World Bank Road Zokhawthar, Champhai district



The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles in Zokhwthar with representatives of Customs Preventive Force Champhai based on specific information.



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During the operation, 109 cases of foreign-origin Cigarettes were recovered in General Area World Bank Road, Zokhawthar.

The entire consignment of foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rupees 2,38,44,315/- (Rupees two crore thirty-eight lakh forty-four thousand three hundred fifteen only) has been handed over to Customs Preventive Force Champhai for further legal proceedings.