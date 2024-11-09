Mizoram’s Excise and Narcotics Department, in coordination with the Joint Action Committee of Zemabawk and Assam Rifles, arrested four individuals, including three Myanmar nationals, over the past two days. The authorities seized a total of 3.8 kg of heroin in three separate operations, officials confirmed on Saturday.

In the early hours of Saturday, the department, supported by local Zemabawk committee members, conducted two raids in Zemabawk, located in northeastern Aizawl. The operations led to the seizure of approximately 3.7 kg of heroin, resulting in the arrest of two Myanmar nationals and one individual from Assam's Karimganj district.

The day prior, a separate operation took place in Zote village, Champhai district, near the Myanmar border. Assam Rifles personnel, along with the Excise and Narcotics team, apprehended another Myanmar national found in possession of 129 grams of heroin. Officials stated that the narcotics were concealed under the footrest of a scooter he was riding.

All four individuals are now in custody and have been charged under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. The recent operations underscore the ongoing cross-border challenges Mizoram faces in combating drug trafficking.

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