Samuel Zoramthanpuia, the President of the Mizo Students Union (MSU), was arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday for his alleged involvement in misappropriating COVID relief funds. The arrest followed accusations of cheating and financial misconduct related to the misuse of funds allocated for healthcare and humanitarian aid.

According to ACB sources, Zoramthanpuia was taken into custody and presented before a district court in Aizawl, where he was remanded to judicial custody. He was subsequently sent to the central jail.

Zoramthanpuia stands accused of embezzling Rs 15,13,162 from a total fund of Rs. 50 lakhs. This sum was part of the Project Mizoram initiative, intended to strengthen healthcare infrastructure in hospitals and other facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds were also designated for humanitarian support to Myanmar refugees residing in Mizoram.

The ACB's investigation was triggered by complaints against MSU leaders, particularly its president. A preliminary inquiry was approved on September 2, and after gathering sufficient prima facie evidence, a criminal case (No. 8/204) was registered on October 17.

Zoramthanpuia, who had previously served as the MSU General Secretary in 2022, is also facing separate charges. On the same day, Aizawl Police Station made another arrest related to Samuel’s alleged involvement in the kidnapping and extortion of a non-local employee of M/S Satnam Global Infraproject Ltd.

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