The Mizoram government is laying the groundwork to groom young athletes for the 2036 Olympics, which India aims to host, Sports and Youth Services Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar informed the Assembly on Wednesday.

Under the Empowering Mizoram Sports (EMS) programme, part of the state’s flagship 'Bana Kaih' (Handholding) scheme, children aged 8 to 15 are receiving basic coaching to prepare them for future competitions.

Launched by Chief Minister Lalduhoma on January 15, the programme focuses on talent identification and development, even in the remotest villages.



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To ensure long-term success, the state government has allocated Rs 2.5 crore and adopted a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to engage the community in the initiative.

"Our ultimate goal is to see Mizo athletes compete at the highest level on the global stage," Hmar said, adding that priority will be given to disciplines where Mizo athletes have medal potential.

The government is also collaborating with sports experts from other states to enhance coaching standards and plans to procure advanced sports equipment to strengthen training facilities.