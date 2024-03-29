Christians across Mizoram on Friday solemnly observe Good Friday which commemorates the Crucifixion of Jesus on the cross at Golgotha, which is on the outskirts of Jerusalem.

Good Friday, which is also known as Black Friday is observed by Christians across the world to reflect on the profound sacrifice that Jesus made for humanity and to contemplate the meaning of his death. It is observed across the world with solemn Church services, prayers and Sacrament or the Holy Communion.

In Mizoram, various Protestant churches observed the day with Church services, sermons from selected Bible verses, and solemn hymns by Church choirs. The services are divided into morning, afternoon, and evening sections. After the completion of the morning church service, many of the churches visited hospitals, where Pastors and Ministers/Church elders held short services of Bible reading and prayers for those in hospitals who were unable to attend Church services.



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Protestant churches also hold praise and worship services after the afternoon service.

Furthermore, all churches organised a Holy Communion on Thursday night/ Maundy Thursday.

The Catholic church on Maundy Thursday organised a communion after which the Priests cleansed the feet of the congregation to depict the humbleness of Jesus when he cleansed the feet of his disciples/apostles.

On Good Friday, members refrained from eating meat. The altars are bare, with the door of the empty tabernacle open. Mass is not celebrated on a Good Friday, but churches will offer a service celebrating the Lord’s Passion with holy Communion and veneration of the cross.

The afternoon service is observed through street processions where they carry the Cross, symbolizing Jesus’ agonizing journey from Jerusalem to Golgotha, carrying the cross meant for his own crucifixion.