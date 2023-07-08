With the situation still remaining volatile in violent-hit state of Manipur, several people have been displaced after their houses have been torched or attacked by miscreants, forcing them to take refuge in neighbouring states.

Apart from the request of financial assistance of at least Rs 10 crore from the Centre, the Mizoram Government has now urged the state MLAs, Central Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), Central government offices, banks operating in Mizoram to contribute financially for the internally displaced people.

With more than 100 reported dead in the violence, and 45,000 affected in Manipur, around 8,658 have taken shelter in neighbouring Mizoram till June 1 evening.

Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga has requested financial assistance in a letter submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 29.

Expressing concerns of the burden rising on Mizoram government over relief and rehabilitation measures, the Home Department of the state government of Mizoram on July 3 stated in a press release, “The Government, unable to turn a blind eye to our refugee brethren going without food, water or shelter, had made efforts to immediately provide them relief and rehabilitation measures. The Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department has issued 2388.50 quintals of food-grains for the displaced persons. Deputy Commissioners (who set up Relief Camps) have also spent a lot of their financial and physical resources to provide for their food and water. Besides the civil society in general, individuals, various NGOs and Church bodies continue to contribute aid through cash donations and other basic amenities. With these modest relief and rehabilitation measures, the displaced persons are somehow making bare ends meet and surviving till now”.

The Executive Committee on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have urged the stakeholders of the state to contribute towards the cause.

“At this juncture, the available financial resources for providing relief and rehabilitation measures are not enough. Hence, a meeting of the Executive Committee on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from Manipur held on 20.06.2023 took a decision to make an appeal to the generosity of all MLAs, Corporators, government employees, State PSUs, Autonomous District Councils, Central PSUs, Central government offices and establishments and Banks operating in Mizoram to also pitch in and contribute financial aid as feasible”, added the press note further.

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