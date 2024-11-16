As communal tensions mount in Manipur, the neighbouring Mizoram government, on November 16 advised its residents to exercise 'extreme caution'.

The directive by the government follows the recent incidents of violence which have erupted in the state.

A statement by the Mizoram Home Department called on residents to avoid actions that could provoke communal incidents within the state.

It reassured that the state government would continue to take measures to ensure the safety and security of all outsiders, particularly those from Manipur.

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The statement also highlighted that the government would take steps to safeguard Mizos living outside Mizoram, especially students and migrant workers in Manipur.

The state government expressed sadness over the recent violence in Manipur and extended condolences to the families of the deceased and those injured in the violence.

Furthermore, the Mizoram government urged the Centre and the Manipur government to take swift and effective actions to contain the ongoing conflict.

The statement noted that the ethnic conflict in Manipur, which has been ongoing for over a year, has caused significant suffering and hardship.

“Due to the turmoil, many people from Manipur have sought refuge in Mizoram. The state government and people have continued to provide relief to those affected,” it said.

The government also expressed gratitude to the people of the state for their generous support in providing humanitarian assistance to internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Manipur.

According to the Mizoram Home Department, more than 7,700 people from Manipur are currently taking shelter in different parts of the state. (With PTI inputs)