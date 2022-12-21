Consequent to the induction of 4 (four) Ministers, the Governor of Mizoram, on the advice of the Chief Minister made the allocation of portfolios among the ministers of state as shown below.

The notification issued supersedes all earlier Notifications issued in connection with the allocation of Departments to Ministers.

Earlier on December 20, four ministers were sworn in as cabinet ministers on December 20 in a swearing-in-ceremony that was held at 11:00 AM at the Circular Lawn of the Raj Bhawan.

The Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the four Cabinet Ministers – Pu K. Lalrinliana; Pu Lalchhandama Ralte; Pu Lalruatkima and Er. Lalrinawma.

Also Read: Mizoram Cabinet reshuffle: 4 MLAs take oath as cabinet minister

The Swearing-in Ceremony started after the Chief Secretary Dr Renu Sharma sought permission for the proceedings to begin, from the Governor. Thereafter, the Governor administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the four Ministers.

Names of Ministers/ Ministers of State and Department allotted are as follows -