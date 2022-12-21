Mizoram government notifies allocation of portfolios among the newly induced ministers of state, details inside
The Governor of Mizoram, on the advice of the Chief Minister, made the allocation of portfolios among the ministers of state.
Consequent to the induction of 4 (four) Ministers, the Governor of Mizoram, on the advice of the Chief Minister made the allocation of portfolios among the ministers of state as shown below.
The notification issued supersedes all earlier Notifications issued in connection with the allocation of Departments to Ministers.
Earlier on December 20, four ministers were sworn in as cabinet ministers on December 20 in a swearing-in-ceremony that was held at 11:00 AM at the Circular Lawn of the Raj Bhawan.
The Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the four Cabinet Ministers – Pu K. Lalrinliana; Pu Lalchhandama Ralte; Pu Lalruatkima and Er. Lalrinawma.
Also Read: Mizoram Cabinet reshuffle: 4 MLAs take oath as cabinet minister
The Swearing-in Ceremony started after the Chief Secretary Dr Renu Sharma sought permission for the proceedings to begin, from the Governor. Thereafter, the Governor administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the four Ministers.
Names of Ministers/ Ministers of State and Department allotted are as follows -
|
Sl
No
|
Name of Ministers/ Ministers of State
|
Department allotted
|
1
|
Pu Zoramthanga
Chief Minister
|
1. Finance Deptt.
2. Political & Cabinet Deptt.
3. Planning & Programme Implementation Deptt
4. General Administration Deptt.
5. Vigilance Deptt.
6. Public Works Deptt.
7. Horticulture Deptt.
|
2
|
Pu Tawnluia,
Deputy Chief Minister
|
1. Public Health Engineering Deptt.
2. Urban Development & Poverty Alleviation Deptt.
3. Deptt. of Personnel & Administrative Reforms
|
3
|
Dr R. Lalthangliana
Minister
|
1. Health & Family Welfare Deptt.
2. Higher & Technical Education Deptt.
3. Commerce & Industries Deptt.
|
4
|
Pu Lalchamliana
Minister
|
1. Home Deptt.
2. Taxation Deptt.
3. Disaster Management & Rehabilitation Deptt
|
5
|
Pu R. Lalzirliana
Minister
|
1. Power & Electricity Deptt.
2. Art & Culture Deptt.
3. Land Resources, Soil & Water Conservation Deptt.
4. District Council & Minority Affairs Deptt.
|
6
|
Pu C. Lalrinsanga
Minister
|
1. Agriculture Deptt.
2. Irrigation & Water Resources Deptt. Co-operation Deptt.
|
7
|
Pu K. Lalrinliana
Minister
|
1. Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Deptt.
2. Local Administration Deptt. Fisheries Deptt.
|
8
|
Pu Lalchhandama Ralte
Minister
|
1. School Education Deptt.
2. Labour, Employment, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Deptt.
3. Printing & Stationery Deptt.
|
9
|
Pu Lalruatkima
Minister
|
1. Rural Development Deptt.
2. Land Revenue & Settlement Deptt.
3. Information & Public Relations Deptt.
|
10
|
Er. Lalrinawma
Minister
|
1. Social Welfare & Tribal Affairs Deptt.
2. Excise & Narcotics Deptt.
3. Sericulture Deptt.
4. Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Deptt.
|
11
|
Pu TJ Lalnuntluanga
Minister of State
|
1. Law & Judicial Deptt.
2. Parliamentary Affairs Deptt.
3. Transport Deptt.
4. Environment, Forests & Climate Change Deptt.
|
12
|
Pu Robert Romawia Royte
Minister of State
|
1. Sports & Youth Services Deptt.
2. Tourism Deptt.
3. Information & Communication Technology Deptt.
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