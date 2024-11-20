The Government of Mizoram has re-constituted a working committee to oversee the maintenance and management of Lengpui Airport. The new committee aims to explore the feasibility of handing over the airport to the Indian Air Force and to draft a memorandum of agreement for the transfer.

The committee will be chaired by Pu TBC Lalvenchhunga, MLA and Adviser to the Chief Minister on Finance & Planning, with the Commissioner & Secretary of the General Administration Department (GAD) serving as the Member Secretary. Other members of the committee include secretaries from the Planning and Programme Implementation, Home, and Law & Judicial departments, along with the Additional Secretary of the Finance Department and the Director of GAD’s Aviation Wing.

In addition, the Chairman holds the discretion to co-opt other officials or non-officials as invitees for the committee’s deliberations. Non-official members, if any, will be entitled to a sitting allowance of Rs. 1,000 per session.

The committee’s terms of reference include assessing the feasibility of transferring the airport to the Indian Air Force and preparing a draft memorandum for the handover. The re-constituted committee’s tenure is set for three months, beginning from its first meeting.

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