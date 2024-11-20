The Aizawl District Consumer Protection Council, led by Aizawl Deputy Commissioner Lalhriatpuia, convened at the DC Conference Hall to discuss the expansion of LPG home delivery services across the city. The meeting focused on government-supported initiatives aimed at enhancing LPG distribution through direct home deliveries.

A key highlight of the discussion was the progress made by various gas agencies. Zothan Indane Agency reported that it had successfully achieved 100% LPG home delivery across all localities under its jurisdiction, setting a precedent for other distributors.

Looking ahead, LPG distributors operating within the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) area announced their plan to expand services starting January 2025. This expansion will include two additional localities, ensuring comprehensive coverage across the city. Residents in previously underserved areas will also be able to book LPG deliveries, with gas agencies ensuring timely fulfillment of orders.

To oversee the successful implementation of this expansion, a Monitoring Committee was established under the leadership of Additional DC P.C. Zonuntluangi. The committee's primary role will be to ensure that the gas agencies adhere to standards of efficiency and compliance.

The meeting was attended by representatives from various LPG gas agencies, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL), the Mizoram Consumer Union (MCU), the Young Mizo Association (CYMA), and officials from the Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Department, all working collaboratively to ensure the smooth rollout of these essential services.

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