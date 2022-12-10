At least 6 trucks carrying Myanmar areca nuts were burnt down in Mizoram's Mamit district here on December 10.

As per reports, the areca nuts were brought here for smuggling following which these trucks were burnt down by local areca nuts growers.

Commenting over the incident, Mizoram MP K Vanlalvena said that he supports the burning of the trucks carrying foreign areca nuts citing that farmers are facing problems due to foreign areca nuts.

However, no loss of life has been reported, and reportedly police have detained 7 people in connection with the incident.

Notably, areca nuts growers in Tripura too facing problems in supplying the areca nuts to the neighbouring state of Assam.

The Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 3 had assured Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha to solve these problems of areca nut growers that the farmers in Tripura were facing while transporting nuts.

The problem mainly arises from the illegal entry of areca nuts into Assam from Myanmar vehicles carrying areca nuts from Tripura are often not allowed to enter Assam despite having valid documents.

Aware of this, the Tripura Chief Minister raised the issue with Union Home Ministers Amit Shah and Sarma at various times and requested them to resolve the issue.

Realizing the importance of the matter, Chief Minister Dr Saha also spoke to the Chief Minister of Assam on Saturday and the Chief Minister of Assam has assured of an immediate solution.

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