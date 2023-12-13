Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati addressed the first session of the Ninth Mizoram Legislative Assembly today.

In his address, the governor highlighted the directions in which his government, under the new ministry, would proceed to fulfil their policy of change, growth, and development for the state of Mizoram.



The governor opened his address by congratulating the people of Mizoram, who participated in large numbers in the recently concluded general election held on November 7, 2023.

According to him, the high voting turnout rate of 80.43 per cent is evidence of the Mizoram people's growing and intense interest in the election.



He extended his greetings and warm felicitations to all the elected members of the Assembly, in particular the 23 members who were elected for the first time to this august House. The governor also stated that the election of three women MLAs from different parts of the state is unprecedented in the legislative history of Mizoram. He hoped that this historic achievement by the women in Mizoram would certainly have a positive impact on the lives of women across the state.



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On the occasion of yet another free and fair election, the Governor acknowledged the efforts and contributions of the bureaucracy and law-enforcing agencies, supplemented wholeheartedly by the endeavours and efforts of civil society, NGOs, and churches in general, and the Mizoram People’s Forum (MPF) in particular.



He endorsed that the outcome of the election is indicative of the people’s yearning for a new system, ‘Kalphung Thar’, and that it reflects the firm conviction of our people in the democratic process of change.



In his speech, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati outlined the seven major areas of focus that his administration would place a high priority on over the following five years.

Responsible and responsive administration guided by the principles of good governance and accountability ensures steady and sustainable development in all sectors.

Providing support and impetus to the industry Access to social security and social equity, Youth welfare and development Protection of the environment Long-term developmental projects that can have transformative outcomes.