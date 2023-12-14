The Governor of Mizoram has appointed four MLAs as Advisers to the Chief Minister in the rank and status of Minister of State from the date of assuming charge.

Further, Lalmunpaia Punte has been appointed as adviser to the chief minister (Political), TBC Lalvenchhunga as an adviser to the chief minister (Finance), H Ginzalala as an adviser to the chief minister (Technical) and Dr Lorrain Lalpekliana Chinzah as an adviser to chief minister (Health & Family Welfare & Agriculture).

On December 13, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati addressed the first session of the Ninth Mizoram Legislative Assembly.



Also Read: Mizoram Governor addresses the first session of 9th legislative assembly

In his address, the governor highlighted the directions in which his government, under the new ministry, would proceed to fulfil their policy of change, growth, and development for the state of Mizoram.



The governor opened his address by congratulating the people of Mizoram, who participated in large numbers in the recently concluded general election held on November 7, 2023.

According to him, the high voting turnout rate of 80.43 per cent is evidence of the Mizoram people's growing and intense interest in the election.