Mizoram Governor General Vijay Kumar Singh has urged the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to accelerate the construction of the Sairang-Silchar National Highway (NH-306/06), considering its crucial role as the state's lifeline.

The Governor made this appeal during a meeting at Raj Bhavan with Virendra Kumar Jakhar, Executive Director of NHIDCL’s Regional Office, on Wednesday.

The discussion focused on the progress and challenges faced by NHIDCL in executing various highway projects in Mizoram.

Emphasizing the importance of timely completion, Gen VK Singh directed NHIDCL officials to ensure efficiency and quality in road construction.

He particularly highlighted the urgency of completing NH-306/06, which connects Mizoram with Assam and serves as a vital trade and transport route for the state.



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The Governor acknowledged the challenges involved in infrastructure development but stressed the necessity of overcoming delays to facilitate better connectivity and economic growth in the region. He assured the NHIDCL of all possible support from the state government to expedite the ongoing projects.

NHIDCL, which is responsible for developing national highways and strategic roads in difficult terrains, has been working on multiple projects in Mizoram.

However, concerns over slow progress, especially on NH-306/06, have led to repeated calls for expediting construction.

With Mizoram heavily dependent on road networks for transportation and trade, the timely completion of NH-306/06 is expected to significantly improve connectivity, boost economic activities, and ensure smoother movement of goods and people across the region.