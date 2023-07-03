Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, as the president of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) presided over a meeting with Health Department Officials and members of IRCS at the Raj Bhavan today.

At the request of the Governor, Pi Esther Lal Ruatkimi, Principal Secretary, the Health Department gave a PowerPoint presentation on the background and activities of IRCS - Mizoram Chapter. Dr Chawnglungmuana, a member Secretary of an ad-hoc committee under the state-level committee also supplemented the report.



Also Read: Mizoram: Drugs worth 2 crore seized in Champhai district

Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, after going through the activities shared his view that IRCS-Mizoram Chapter should have been more active in its role. He suggested that the ad-hoc committee under IRCS-Mizoram should meet and come up with a proposal to actively involve IRCS-Mizoram in some useful social works. He also suggested to the members of IRCS-Mizoram to find out how the IRCS in other states are functioning.