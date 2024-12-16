Mizoram Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati met with Mizoram Youth Commission (MYC) Chairman Pu Malsawmzuala Ralte at the Raj Bhavan to discuss various initiatives under the commission, this forenoon.

The Governor emphasized the need to actively work towards ensuring that Mizo youth gain access to numerous employment opportunities available across India. While highlighting the importance of higher education and skill development, he urged the officials to ensure that youth residing in remote areas should also be given proper opportunities. He also stressed the necessity of maintaining a well-organized database of qualified and interested youth registered for employment. He encouraged efforts to better equip them for job opportunities and underscored the importance of broadening their horizons beyond their current environment.



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In this meeting, the Governor also called for increased visibility and expansion of MYC's initiatives to ensure more youth can benefit from its programs. He urged MYC officials to continuously find ways to assist Mizo youth in accessing a greater number of employment opportunities and assured his full support for the Commission's endeavours to help young people achieve their goals.

During the meeting, MYC Chairman Pu Malsawmzuala Ralte briefed the Governor on the Commission's initiatives during the current financial year 2024-2025. He reported that 43 youth had successfully secured employment through MYC's efforts and thanked the Governor's support on exploring job opportunities for youth in other states. He also lauded the Governor's intervention through which eight Mizo youths recently secured jobs at Sri City, Andhra Pradesh.

MYC Secretary Pi V. Lalmuanpuii was also present at the meeting.