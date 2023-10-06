Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati today inaugurated ‘Right to Information (RTI) Week 2023’ at a solemn function held in the Assembly Annexe Conference Hall.

The newly inducted Chief Information Commissioner, Pu John Neihlaia, and Information Commissioner, Pu Mangjangam Touthang, were both present at the function, which was attended by SPIOs and Asst. SPIOs from the various governmental departments as well as the central agencies, police, and armed forces in the state.

In his inaugural speech, the Governor said that the enactment of the Right to Information Act in 2005 was a historic occasion for our country and has helped bring about good governance. He encouraged the Mizoram Information Commission (MIC) to maintain due diligence in the publication of the annual reports.

The Governor also encouraged the public to make good use of a software system called Mizoram RTI Online, a convenient digital platform developed by the MIC in collaboration with the GAD and the ICT Departments. He also pointed out that for those who want to file an RTI application but do not have the necessary device, there are around 800 common service centres and rural information kiosks across the state to facilitate them.



Also Read: Mizoram: Retired IPS officer John Neihlaia appointed as Chief Information Commissioner

Also, as proposed by the MIC, village and local councils in Mizoram have been declared public authorities under the RTI, and at the same time, the MIC continues to carry out RTI awareness campaigns in all the districts, including the far-flung areas, which the governor hoped would lead to greater transparency and accountability in the governance system.

In the current digital age, access to information has become extremely important, and citizens have the right, as well as the responsibility, to keep the authorities in check, making the RTI an important tool for ensuring good governance and delivery of services, he added.

However, the governor also reminded citizens that it was their responsibility not to file frivolous and malicious complaints, which could strain the time and resources of the government machinery.

The governor also gave away prizes for the Inter-College RTI Slogan Writing Competition.

Chief Information Commissioner Pu John Neihlaia said in his welcome speech that conscientious utilisation of RTI by responsible citizens would lead to more transparency and accountability, which would in turn result in less corruption in all sectors. It should be used to empower people, and hence, more citizens of the state should come forward and utilise RTI, which would benefit both the government and society at large, he added. Two RTI activists, namely, Pu Vanlalruata and Pu F. Lalliansanga, also shared their experiences with the RTI Act at today’s inaugural function. The programme was concluded with a vote of thanks from Information Commissioner Pu Mangjangam Touthang.

The RTI week is celebrated every year from October 5–12. This year’s RTI Week will also be observed under the aegis of the Mizoram Information Commission (MIC), which was established in 2006. Since its inception, the MIC has received 134-second appeals and 157 complaints. The Commission has published 17 annual reports, which have been laid before the State Assembly. The MIC, in collaboration with ATI, also organised a two-day training programme in June of this year, where more than 500 officials participated.