Mizoram Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati administered oaths and inducted Pu John Neihlaia, a retired IPS, as the new Chief Information Commissioner of Mizoram after Mizoram Chief Secretary retired Lalnunmawia Chuaungo dropped the prestigious post and joined politics.

The Chief Information Commissioner post was vacant for months.

Along with John Neihlaia, the Governor also inducted Mangjangam Touthang, a retired IIS, as an information commissioner, and Pu Lalsanglura, a retired MPS, as a Member of Lok Ayukta, respectively.



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The swearing-in ceremony was held at Durbar Hall, Raj Bhavan, this afternoon.

The new Chief Information Commissioner, Information Commissioner, Mizoram Information Commission, and Member of Lok Ayukta all took the Governor's oaths after the Chief Secretary Dr Renu Sharma read out the warrants of appointment.

Chief Minister Pu Zoramthanga led the congregation of the state's high-level dignitaries, which included Deputy Chief Minister Pu Tawnluia, Cabinet Ministers, Ministers of State, and others at the ceremony.