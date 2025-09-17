Mizoram governor launches women’s health and nutrition campaigns

Mizoram Governor Gen. (Retd.) Vijay Kumar Singh on Wednesday launched the Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan and the 8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah at the Assembly Annexe Conference Hall, aligning with the nationwide campaigns inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Dhar, Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor highlighted the strides Mizoram has made in healthcare since the rollout of Ayushman Bharat in 2018-19, noting improved access to affordable treatment, availability of low-cost medicines under the Jan Aushadhi scheme, and the state’s low Infant Mortality Rate of 13 per 1,000 live births. He, however, urged collective efforts to combat persistent challenges such as HIV/AIDS, drug abuse, malaria, and tobacco-related diseases.



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Health Minister Lalrinpuii emphasised that women’s empowerment lies at the heart of the initiative and called for the active participation of local councils, NGOs, and churches to ensure the success of the campaigns.

The campaigns will run from September 17 to October 2, featuring health camps, medical screenings, immunisations, awareness drives, and enrollments under PMJAY, PMMVY, and ABHA IDs across Mizoram.

The Governor also visited a health camp organised at the venue, underscoring the initiative’s commitment to translating policy into practical healthcare delivery at the community level.