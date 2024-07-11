Mizoram Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati summoned the state assembly to convene for its Monsoon session from August 20, an official notification said.



Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama said the detailed programme of the upcoming session it yet to be chalked out by the BAC.

He said the BAC meeting to be chaired by him will be held next week.

Earlier today, MoS for Minority Affairs George Kurian visited Aizawl where he interacted with Mizoram BJP party members and the press at BJP’s party office Atal Bhavan.



Also Read: Mizoram: MoS for Minority Affairs George Kurian visits Aizawl

Speaking at the gathering of the party members, George Kurian said, “I am a faithful follower of Christ and firmly believe in prayers. We must all continue to pray for the development and prosperity of our nation.”

The Minister stated that he comes from a village in Kerala where 95% of the population are Christians, and when he joined the BJP party in 1980, no one from his village objected to it or said that BJP is an anti-Christian party.

Affirming that the BJP believes in integral humanism, Kurian stated that it is just a political game when people said that BJP is anti-Christian. He further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi treats all communities as equals and that under various schemes, the party is willing t help to uplift every section of the country. He invited all who wanted the development of India to join the party.