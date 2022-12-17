Governor’s rule has been imposed in the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in the state of Mizoram.

Notably, Mizoram governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati on December 16 assumed all the powers and functions of the council and appointed Amol Srivastava, deputy commissioner (DC) of Lawngtlai district as the caretaker of CADC.

The Council falls under the Lawngtlai district.

This comes after chief executive member (CEM) Buddha Lial Chakma resigned on November 11 and the resignation was accepted by the Governor on November 17.

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In a notification from the District Council & Minority Affairs Department wrote, "Governor is of the firm opinion that this constant change of administration due to political manoeuvring is extremely damaging for the welfare of the CADC and its people and is certainly not what is intended by the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India, which envisions the effective administration of the tribal areas."

"In exercise of the discretionary powers conferred by Para 16(2) read Para 20BB of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India...The Governor of Mizoram is pleased to assume all functions or powers vested in or exercisable by the Chakma Autonomous District Council, and appoint the Deputy Commissioner, Lawngtlai District as Caretaker on his behalf to exercise such functions or powers vested in Chakma Autonomous District Council for a period of 6 months," the notification reads.

Notably, former CEM Rasik Mohan Chakma staked his claim to be the sixth CEM (third time during the current 10th ADAC) after the resignation of BL Chakma.