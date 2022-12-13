Mizo National Front (MNF) party's State Excise and Narcotics minister K Beichhua tendered his resignation to chief minister Zoramthanga on December 13.

Speaking to the media, K Beichhua said that CM Zoramthanga asked him to resign from the post as the cabinet will be reshuffled.

It is to be mentioned here that this comes a year ahead of the state assembly polls, which are due to take place in the second half of 2023.

Also Read: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga meets PM Modi, Home Minister ; discusses issues related to NE state

Earlier, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on December 8 called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and discussed issues related to the northeastern state. Zoramthanga also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"India is truly blessed under the abled leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. India's position on every front has become much stronger than before under his supervision. Thank you, Hon'ble Prime Minister for your valuable time & consideration towards Mizoram," the chief minister tweeted after meeting the PM.



