Mizoram govt denies capital shift to Thenzawl, blames Centre for ‘clerical error’

The Mizoram government strongly denied allegations that it is attempting to shift the state capital from Aizawl to Thenzawl in Serchhip district, dismissing the claims as a result of a “clerical error” in a letter issued by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The denial comes amid criticism from the opposition Mizo National Front (MNF), which accused Chief Minister Lalduhoma of secretly planning to move the capital to his home constituency of Serchhip.

The MNF claimed that the Centre had sent letters acknowledging this alleged shift.

In a statement, the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM)-led government clarified that there is no plan to relocate the capital from Aizawl. The confusion, it said, stemmed from a communication sent by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on April 24, which mistakenly carried the subject line "shifting of state capital from Aizawl to Thenzawl."

According to the government, this was a typographical error and the actual subject of the letter pertained to the sanctioning of ₹10 crore for preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the ‘Thenzawl Peace City’ project—a separate urban development initiative and not a capital relocation plan.



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“Thenzawl Peace City is a vision to develop Thenzawl and the surrounding areas into a well-planned city to accommodate around 10 lakh people,” the Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation Department stated, adding that the misunderstanding arose from the wording in the Centre’s letter, not from any concrete plan to move the state capital.

Earlier, MNF general secretary Zodinpuia had alleged that the government was secretly lobbying for funds from the Centre to shift the capital. He pointed to the April 24 letter addressed to the Mizoram Chief Secretary and Resident Commissioner in Delhi, which bore the subject line referencing the capital’s relocation.

In response, the Mizoram government reiterated that the capital of the state remains firmly in Aizawl, and there has been no policy or Cabinet-level discussion about shifting it elsewhere.

On April 4, Chief Minister Lalduhoma had publicly spoken about the Thenzawl Peace City project. He mentioned that the plan was to transform Thenzawl into a satellite township that could serve as a model urban centre, with potential to house up to one million people in the future.

The CM also said he had discussed the project with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 16th Finance Commission. Following those talks, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs approved ₹10 crore to help prepare a master plan for the ambitious urban expansion.

Thenzawl, a scenic town located approximately 93 km from Aizawl, falls under the Serchhip constituency from where Lalduhoma was elected in both the 2018 and 2023 Assembly elections.

With mounting political tension, the ZPM government’s statement appears aimed at quelling speculation and reasserting that the capital of Mizoram is not being relocated, but that long-term urban development projects like the Thenzawl Peace City remain a priority for decentralised planning.