Following the demonstration organized by three NGOs in Siaha district, viz., Mara Thyutlia Py (MTP), Mara Chanô Py (MCHP), and Mara Students' Organisation (MSO) General Headquarters, Siaha on August 24, 2022, the controversial transfer order for a junior engineer was revoked by the State Government.

According to sources from Siaha, the transfer order of the Junior Grade engineer-Khotha Jothyu from the Mizoram Engineering Services (MES) was issued on August 19, 2022; and in protest to this, the three NGOs organized a picketing at DC Office Siaha and PWD Office from 7 AM, following which the State Government issued a corrigendum that stated the cancellation of the transfer order; and the picketing was called off at 2 PM.

Sources also mentioned that the joint NGO had previously submitted a written appeal to the Chief Minister, who is also holding the PWD portfolio, to revoke the transfer order of Khotha Jothyu.

The three non-governmental organizations (NGOs) also highlighted the deplorable situation of Siasi to Construction, which was completed in 2019 with a sum of 4.6 crores by the contractor Kamrul Laskar (KR Construction), and stated that the picketing was primarily organized to protest the transfer of Khotha Jothyu, the SDO "NG" BSub-Division, Sub-Division, who was among the vigilant officials supervising the Siasi to Chakhe.

It is also worth noting that Minister Dr. K. Beichhua had previously submitted a request for the cancellation of the engineer’s transfer; and Delson Notlia, BJP National Secretary, Minority Morcha, had on August 17, 2022, informed Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari of the situation.

Earlier, Delson Notlia, BJP National Secretary, Minority Morcha, called on Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari at his residence and briefed him about the deplorable road situation between Siasi and Chakhei Road in the Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC).

Notlia alleged that the previous CEM of MADC, N. Zakhai, had prepared a project for the construction of the said road, but it was canceled by Chief Minister Zoramthanga on the ground that such a huge project could not be taken up by MADC and awarded a restricted contract to KR Construction under the contractor, Kamrul Laskar.

Notlia also briefed the Union Minister that construction of the road began in 2019 under the CIRF Scheme of the Ministry of Road Transport, with a sum of Rs. 47,22,41,887 sanctioned; and requested that the Minister must soon inspect the deplorable construction of the road, which is an asset for the people of the Mara Autonomous District Council in Mizoram.



The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways also stated that such developmental works should be taken up with utmost sincerity and assured Notlia that he would soon come to the state to inspect the road transport and highway works.

Delson Notlia also informed the Minister about the transfer of engineers and officials in charge of the Siasi to Chakhei Road construction- Lalramenga, EE Rammawia, SDO, and J. Khotha SDO; and added that as requested by ruling Minister Dr. K. Beichhua, J. Khotha SDO transfer order be revoked.