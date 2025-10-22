Mizoram govt warns truckers against 4-day highway blockade, cites legal action

The Mizoram government urged truckers and commercial vehicle owners in Kolasib district not to go ahead with their proposed four-day blockade of National Highway-306, warning that such action would invite legal consequences under existing laws.

The Kolasib unit of the Mizoram Tipper Association (MTA) and the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of commercial vehicle drivers and owners have called for a blockade on the Sairang–Vairengte and Kolasib–Bairabi stretches of NH-306 from 7 am on Thursday to 4 pm on Sunday. The protest aims to highlight the deteriorating condition of the highway and the slow pace of its repair works.

Addressing a press conference in Aizawl, state Home Minister K. Sapdanga said the government strongly disapproves of the proposed agitation at a time when repair work is actively underway. “The national highway is currently being repaired by the state PWD and the NHIDCL. We urge the organisers to call off the blockade as it will seriously affect the public,” he said.

Sapdanga cautioned that blocking national highways violates the National Highway Act, 1956, and Sections 126 and 285 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He added that disruption in the movement of essential commodities could also attract penalties under the Mizoram Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1990. “The government may be compelled to take legal action, including cancellation of vehicle permits, if the blockade proceeds,” the minister warned.



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He explained that the NH-306 — also known as NH-6 in some stretches — had been badly damaged by heavy rains, delaying repair efforts. “With the onset of winter, work will now be expedited,” he assured, adding that vehicles, especially trucks, are being allowed to move in rotation to avoid disrupting ongoing work.

Sapdanga said that 985 vehicles, including 367 loaded trucks bound for Aizawl and 618 empty ones heading toward Assam, were released in the last 24 hours, and no trucks remained stranded till Wednesday morning.

PWD Minister Vanlalhiana, who was also present, said repair work on the Sairang–Vairengte stretch — now fully under NHIDCL — is expected to be completed by next month, with the state PWD assisting the agency.

Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) H. Ramthiengliana said additional police personnel from Aizawl would be deployed in Kolasib to maintain law and order during the proposed agitation.

Meanwhile, MTA general secretary Vanlallungtiawia said the repair work is progressing too slowly and urged authorities to speed it up. “If work continues at this pace, it will not be completed even during the coming dry season,” he said. The MTA and JAC have announced that they will also block the Kawnpui–Durtlang diversion road connecting Aizawl with Kolasib to press their demand.