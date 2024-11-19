The Health & Family Welfare Minister, Lalrinpuii on November 19 inaugurated the Nursing Administrators Training Program at the Planning and Programme Implementation Department Conference Hall, Tennis Court, Aizawl. The event, which commenced at 9:45 AM, aims to equip nursing administrators with the necessary skills to enhance healthcare management across the state.

In her address, Lalrinpuii highlighted the crucial role that nurse administrators play in the healthcare system. She said that effective healthcare management is critical to improving patient care, and well-trained nurse administrators are at the forefront of this effort. "This training is essential for our healthcare system. We need skilled nurse administrators who can lead and ensure the delivery of high-quality healthcare services," said the Minister.

The program is designed to strengthen the administrative capabilities of nurses, enabling them to manage healthcare settings efficiently and focus on the holistic needs of patients. Lalrinpuii highlighted that the training will play a key role in improving healthcare standards and service delivery in the state.

The event also featured speeches from other dignitaries, including Lalchhanhimi, Joint Director of the Directorate of Nursing, who spoke about the importance of the program. Dr. Eric Zomawia, Director of the National Health Mission, shared insights on the program’s anticipated success, while Kavita Khasa, Deputy Nursing Advisor to the Government of India, emphasized the program’s significance in raising healthcare standards through effective nurse leadership.

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