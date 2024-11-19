Lalnghinglova Hmar, the Minister of State for Sports & Youth Services and Labour, Employment, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, held a crucial meeting with Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Ministry of Labour & Employment in New Delhi. The discussions focused on a range of sports developments related to Mizoram, with special attention to the state’s growing sports initiatives.

During the meeting, Hmar discussed Mizoram’s critical role in India's bid for the 2036 Olympic Games, highlighting the importance of the state’s contribution to the national sporting landscape. He pointed out that Mizoram had already begun its preparations by hosting the Mizoram Sports Conclave on June 13-14, 2024, a major step towards promoting sports in the region. Furthermore, Hmar discussed the state’s "Bana Kaih (Handholding)" scheme, aimed at improving sports coaching and training facilities for young athletes.

However, Hmar raised concerns regarding the insufficient allocation of the sports budget in Mizoram and called for an upgrade in sports infrastructure. He urged Dr. Mandaviya to explore avenues for increased funding from corporate bodies and public sector undertakings (PSUs) to support the state’s sporting ambitions.

Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya lauded the Mizoram government’s sports initiatives, recognizing the state’s untapped potential in sports development. He assured Hmar that the government would prioritize investments in sports infrastructure to boost Mizoram’s sports facilities. Dr. Mandaviya also proposed a joint meeting involving sports ministers from across the country and PSUs, suggesting the implementation of a “one State-one PSU” model to streamline and enhance sports development efforts nationwide.

Accompanying Lalnghinglova Hmar were Pi Sumita Dawra, Secretary, Ministry of Labour & Employment, and key officials from Mizoram’s sports department, including John Tanpuia, Director of LESDE and H. Lalramenga, PS.

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