Assam Rifles and Mizoram police seized heroin and methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 9.83 crore on April 29.

The personnel received specific tip-off regarding the same.

Assam Rifles in a statement informed that two individuals were also held in this connection, from whose possession the contraband was seized in two operations.

Further investigation in underway.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, heroin worth over 3 crores were at Melbuk Rd Jn, Zokhawthar, Champhai district after a joint operation between 42 Battalion of the Assam Rifles and Police Department Zokhawthar, Champhai District was held.

The police recovered 41 soap cases of Heroin weighing 453 grams at Melbuk Road of Zokhawthar hamlet of Champhai district. The consignment was worth Rs 3,17,10,000 and the joint operation apprehended Lallengzama (25), a resident of Dilkawn, Champhai.