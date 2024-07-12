Mizoram: Heroin seized, smuggler nabbed in Assam Rifles and Zokhawthar Police joint operation
Assam Rifles recovered three soap cases of heroin, approximately 38 grams, from the general area of Melbuk, Zokhawthar, and apprehended a woman on Thursday.
Assam Rifles recovered three soap cases of heroin, approximately 38 grams, from the general area of Melbuk, Zokhawthar, and apprehended a woman on Thursday.
The operation was carried out by a team of Assam Rifles and the Police Department, Zokhawthar, based on specific information.
The smuggler, a resident of Bawngkawn, Aizawl, was nabbed during a special area dominating patrol established by Assam Rifles.
The apprehended individual was handed over to the Police Department, Zokhawthar, on July 11, 2024, for further legal proceedings.
Also Read: Mizoram police seize heroin worth Rs 1.16 crore at Indo-Myanmar border
Earlier in June, Mizoram police seized 3.866 kg of heroin valued at Rs 1.16 crore in Zokhawthar town, Champhai district, near the Indo-Myanmar border. The seizure occurred on Monday during routine checks by the Zokhawthar police at the Immigration Check Post.
According to officials, police found three nylon sacks on a vehicle near the Land Customs Building, which aroused suspicion. Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte reported that the sacks were inspected in the presence of reliable witnesses after establishing reasonable grounds for a search.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today