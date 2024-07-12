Assam Rifles recovered three soap cases of heroin, approximately 38 grams, from the general area of Melbuk, Zokhawthar, and apprehended a woman on Thursday.

The operation was carried out by a team of Assam Rifles and the Police Department, Zokhawthar, based on specific information.

The smuggler, a resident of Bawngkawn, Aizawl, was nabbed during a special area dominating patrol established by Assam Rifles.

The apprehended individual was handed over to the Police Department, Zokhawthar, on July 11, 2024, for further legal proceedings.



Also Read: Mizoram police seize heroin worth Rs 1.16 crore at Indo-Myanmar border

Earlier in June, Mizoram police seized 3.866 kg of heroin valued at Rs 1.16 crore in Zokhawthar town, Champhai district, near the Indo-Myanmar border. The seizure occurred on Monday during routine checks by the Zokhawthar police at the Immigration Check Post.

According to officials, police found three nylon sacks on a vehicle near the Land Customs Building, which aroused suspicion. Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte reported that the sacks were inspected in the presence of reliable witnesses after establishing reasonable grounds for a search.