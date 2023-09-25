Assam Rifles and Narcotics Department of Mizoram jointly launched an operation and recovered contraband drugs in three separate areas of the state.

A total of 689.52 grams of heroin were seized in three separate operations following a joint operation in the general area of Chhungte and Zote under Champhai district of Mizoram.

The market value of the seized items is stated to be worth Rs 4.82 core.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against the arrested persons and investigation initiated to ascertain further linkages to the recovery.



Also read : Mizoram: Heroin worth over Rs 75 lakh seized in Champhai district