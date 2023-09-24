In a successful operation against drugs, Assam Rifles personnel on September 23 seized heroin worth Rs 75.45 lakh from Mizoram village near the Myanmar border, an official statement said on late Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, personnel of Assam Rifles in collaboration with the state excise and narcotics department recovered 107.78 gram of heroin at Chhungte village in Champhai district on Friday night, the paramilitary force said.

One person has been arrested in connection with the seizure.

The recovered heroin, which was concealed in nine soap cases, has been handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, the statement added.



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