Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Special Narcotics CID Crime, Aizawl, Mizoram, recovered 28.55 grams of Heroin valued at Rs. 19,98,500 from Aizawl's Chhinga Veng.



The recovered consignment and the individual, Lalchhandami (39) of Chhinga Veng were handed over to Special Narcotics CID Crime, Aizawl, Mizoram, on October 21, for further legal action.

The persistent smuggling of illegal drugs remains a significant concern for the state of Mizoram and India. Assam Rifles, christened as the ‘Sentinels of the Northeast,’ continues its relentless efforts against drug trafficking and has intensified its pursuit of the masterminds behind the drug racket in Mizoram.

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