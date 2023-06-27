In another successful joint operation by Assam Rifles and Excise and Narcotics, Anti-Narcotics Squad a total of 15 soap cases (191 gm) of Heroin No. 04 was recovered in the possession of two Myanmarese in Aizawl.

The approximate cost of the recovered 15 soap cases (191 gm) of Heroin No. 04 is Rs 1,33,70,000 (Rupees One crore thirty-three lakhs seventy thousand only).

Earlier a joint team of the Assam Rifles and Custom Department on June 26 successfully recovered a substantial quantity of illegal foreign-origin liquor and cigarettes in the general area of Zokhawthar, Champhai District.



Also Read: Mizoram: Assam Rifles seize illegal foreign origin liquor and cigarettes worth Rs 88 lakh

The operation was carried out based on specific information received by the authorities.

The seized contraband, comprising foreign-origin liquor and cigarettes, is estimated to be worth a staggering Rs 88.988 lakh. The joint team's swift and coordinated action led to the confiscation of the illegal items, preventing their distribution in the market.

Earlier on June 25, In a major crackdown on illegal drug trafficking, Assam Rifles and Excise and Narcotics department during a joint operation recovered 3 hongs and 2 small plastic vials containing drugs worth Rs 35.77 lakh in Mizoram's Champhai district.