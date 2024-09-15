In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Saitual district police have seized heroin valued at over Rs 17 lakhs from a Myanmar national. The seizure occurred on September 13 during a routine check conducted by a team from the Saitual Police Station at Keifang Dawrkawn.

The police stopped a public carrier, a Sumo vehicle bearing the registration number MZ01L-2167, traveling from Champhai to Aizawl. Upon inspection, authorities discovered 592.57 grams of suspected heroin concealed in 50 soap cases, with an estimated market value of ₹17,76,000. The narcotics were found in possession of Ni Dun Lian, a 41-year-old resident of Ngailan Village, Myanmar, who was one of the vehicle's passengers.

Following the seizure, a case was registered under Saitual Police Station Case No. 47/2024 dated September 13, 2024 invoking Section 21(C) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (ND&PS) Act, along with Section 14 of the Foreigner Act. An investigation is underway to trace both the backward and forward linkages associated with the smuggling network.

Also read: Bomb explodes inside Manipur minister's residence in Ukhrul, no casualties reported