Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 60 crore were seized in Mizoram's Saitual district on Friday night, an official said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from Mizoram Excise & Narcotic Department seized 2 lakhs meth tablets from the outskirt of Saitual town, they said.

Two persons, identified as Prasanjit Nama of Manikyanagar and Subrata Sarkar of Kalsimura, Kalamchora Police Station of West Tripura District were arrested.



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A case was booked under relevant sections of The Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, they said.

Methamphetamine is a potent central nervous system stimulant that is mainly used as a recreational drug.